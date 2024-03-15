Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $440.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.