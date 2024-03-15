Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 82,994 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

