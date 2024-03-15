Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 4,434,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.