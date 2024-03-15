Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Company Profile



Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

