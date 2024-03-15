Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of AAP opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

