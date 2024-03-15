Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.92 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.