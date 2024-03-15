Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.60

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and traded as high as $43.63. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 11,071 shares trading hands.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

