Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.02

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.02 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.68). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.64), with a volume of 111,065 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.87 million, a P/E ratio of -853.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Harworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.