HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Bitfarms in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BITF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.21 on Friday. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

