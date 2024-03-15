HC Wainwright Weighs in on Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JANX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

