Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.92 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.