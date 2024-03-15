Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,443,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $113,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after acquiring an additional 440,975 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

