Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Enfusion by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of ENFN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

