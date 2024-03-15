Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

