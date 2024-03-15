Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 584,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $44.60 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merus

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.