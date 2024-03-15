Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 501.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

