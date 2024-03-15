Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $27.42 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,079 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

