Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDST. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 157,067 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDST opened at $11.09 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

