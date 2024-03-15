Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.33 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,056,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 166.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

