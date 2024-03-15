Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,247 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Andretti Acquisition were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Andretti Acquisition Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:WNNR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

