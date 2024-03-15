Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4 Million Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 448.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.