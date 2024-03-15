Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4 Million Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,837,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 169.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $45.43 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

