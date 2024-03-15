Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4 Million Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,512 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGLS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 93.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

