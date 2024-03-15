Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,156 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

