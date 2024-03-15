Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.26 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $270.73 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $272.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.91.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,405. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

