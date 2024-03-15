Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after buying an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,493,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.29. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

