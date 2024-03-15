Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.10 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %
WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $292.40.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
