Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.65 Million in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 546,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.82. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -175.61%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

