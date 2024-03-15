Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 434,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $3,144,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVR
Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
