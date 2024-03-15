Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 138,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

