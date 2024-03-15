Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 137,500 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xencor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Down 5.7 %

XNCR stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,741 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $64,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,267. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.