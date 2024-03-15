Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBST opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.