Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
SYY opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
