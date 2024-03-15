Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.