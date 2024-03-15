Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,398 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.