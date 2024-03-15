Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,398 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

