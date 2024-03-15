Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

NYSE:THC opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

