Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,057,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

MSSA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

