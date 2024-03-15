Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 141,273 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,273 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

