Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

