Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

