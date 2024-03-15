Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 29,005 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,462 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.