Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 57,393 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,393 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $257.14 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $272.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

