Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $3.95 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 960.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,901 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.