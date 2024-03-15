Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Down 4.5 %

Insulet stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.