Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 502.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 407,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 339,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1,051.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $30.94 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. On average, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

