Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.