Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.59

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.59 and traded as high as $58.03. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 117,778 shares changing hands.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.