Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Identiv updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INVE opened at $7.60 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $176.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Identiv by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Identiv by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Identiv by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.