IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGCGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 175,153 shares trading hands.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IGC Pharma by 47.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.