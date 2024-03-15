IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 175,153 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
