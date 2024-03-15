Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

