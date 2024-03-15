Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Immatics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 374,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Price Performance

IMTX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Immatics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.